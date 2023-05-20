Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher will start on the front row for Sunday night’s All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway after winning their respective 60-lap heats in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Suarez beat out Joey Logano in the first heat at the 0.625-mile renovated track on a night in which NASCAR experimented with its wet weather tire package for the first time on the Cup Series cars following a light but steady rain. Buescher won the second heat after leading all 60 laps as drivers started on slick tires before NASCAR had them switch to the wet weather tires for the second half of the race after some drizzle.

Joey Logano and Austin Dillon will start on the second row, while Chase Briscoe and William Byron will be on the third row.

The 21 drivers who qualified for the 200-lap All-Star race by virtue of their past accomplishments were divided into two heats as part of a unique format for this year's race. They will be joined Sunday night by the top two finishers from the All-Star Open, which precedes the actual All-Star race, and the top fan vote getter.

MORE AUTO RACING: Kyle Larson filled in for injured Alex Bowman, then led 138 of 252 laps to win the Tyson 250 trucks race in overtime at North Wilksboro Speedway. … Arrow McLaren Racing paced the first day of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 by placing all four of its cars in the fast 12 shootout for the pole on Sunday. Felix Rosenqvist posted the third-fastest qualifying effort in Indianapolis Motor Speedway history to close the day atop the speed chart.

HOCKEY: Switzerland rallied from a goal behind to top Canada 3-2 in a clash of two undefeated teams at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia. … The United States shut out Denmark 3-0 in Tampere to stay perfect at 5-0. The Americans lead Group A with 15 points and have secured a spot in the quarterfinals.