Excuse Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis if he had to check his calendar once or twice.

Given all the wheeling and dealing that took place around the NHL over the past few weeks, he wondered if the league’s trading deadline had been switched.

“At one point there, I thought maybe they moved the trade deadline to like Wednesday, and nobody told me,” Francis said after the deadline officially arrived on Friday.

What surprised him and his counterparts was how a majority of the blockbuster deals were completed well in advance, turning deadline day into a bit of a dudline.

“It feel like it’s been going on for three weeks with today being really quiet,” Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said. “Most of the hard work had been done earlier.”

The Minnesota Wild made the most notable moves by acquiring Anaheim defenseman John Klingberg for defenseman Andrej Sustr, the rights to forward Nikita Nesterenko and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft. Anaheim also retained half of Klingberg’s salary.

COLLEGES: Caitlin Clark had 12 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter to lead seventh-ranked Iowa past Purdue 69-58 after a sluggish start in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. … Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points and Sara Scalia added 20 as No. 2 Indiana overcame a slow start to hold off Michigan State 94-85. … Freshman Cotie McMahon had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in her Big Ten Tournament debut, Taylor Thierry added 20 points and No. 14 Ohio State beat No. 17 Michigan 81-79. … Diamond Miller had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists to drive No. 5 Maryland past Illinois 73-58.

AUTO RACING: Chase Elliott injured his left leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado and will miss this weekend’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas.