Sport shorts

The NHL will abandon the rest of the regular season and go straight into the playoffs with 24 teams instead of 16 — if it is able to resume play.
The decision, announced Tuesday by Commissioner Gary Bettman, is no guarantee that games are coming back. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association must still figure out health and safety protocols and solve other issues.
Still, ironing out the format and narrowing down its two potential playoff host cities to a list of 10 represents significant progress since global sports were largely shut down in March as the coronavirus outbreak turned into a pandemic. Play could resume in late July or early August, with the Stanley Cup Final in September or even later.
“Realistically if we’re in training camp mid-July, that would be a good thing, and if we can be playing by the end of July or the beginning of August, that would be a good thing too,” Bettman said. “But if it has to slide more, then it’ll slide. There’s a reason that we’re not giving you dates now because anybody who gives you a date is guessing, and we think we’d rather take a more holistic approach to doing this.”
Groups of 12 teams representing each of the two conferences will be limited to playing in two cities, yet to be determined, with three-week training camps opening no earlier than July 1. Voluntary workouts could begin in early June.
BASEBALL: A rookie at the major league minimum would make a higher percentage of his salary than multimillionaire stars like Mike Trout or Gerrit Cole under a six-tier, sliding-scale proposal by big league teams that players found “extremely disappointing.” Major League Baseball made the proposal to the players' union on Tuesday during a digital meeting rather than the 50-50 revenue-sharing plan that owners initially approved for their negotiators on May 11, two people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. In addition, the union said “the sides also remain far apart on health and safety protocols” aimed at starting the pandemic-delayed season around the Fourth of July.
COLLEGES: The Pac-12 Conference will allow voluntary workouts on campus for all sports beginning June 15, subject to the decision of each individual school and where allowed by local and state guidelines. ... Former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey will transfer to Northwestern, giving the Wildcats another option behind center after they struggled offensively last season. Northwestern also announced punter Derek Adams had joined the team. Ramsey and Adams are eligible to play for coach Pat Fitzgerald this season as graduate transfers. ... Chris Dufresne, an award-winning former sports writer for the Los Angeles Times, died. He was 62. He died suddenly Monday while dining with his family at home in Chino Hills, 30 miles east of Los Angeles, according to a Times staff memo posted Tuesday on Facebook.
AWARDS: Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird will preside over the two-hour broadcast airing June 21 on ESPN. All three live in the Seattle area. Rapinoe and Bird are partners who share a household, which conveniently eases some logistics. Wilson’s singer-wife, Ciara, is likely to make an appearance, too.
AUTO RACING: Chase Elliott snapped Kyle Busch’s seven-race Truck Series winning streak and collected a $100,000 bounty for beating NASCAR’s most successful truck driver Tuesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
TRUCKS
NORTH CAROLINA EDUCATION LOTTERY 200
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Tuesday's top finishers
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (26) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 134 laps.
2. (16) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 134.
3. (30) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 134.
4. (22) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 134.
5. (21) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 134.
6. (38) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 134.
7. (8) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 134.
8. (7) Ty Majeski, Chevrolet, 134.
9. (5) Austin Hill, Toyota, 134.
10. (1) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 134.
