Sport shorts

Four-time Super Bowl-winning executive Bobby Beathard has died. He was 86.

A spokesperson for the Washington Commanders said Beathard's family told the team he died Monday at his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Beathard was director of player personnel for two of the NFL championships by Miami in the 1970s and served as general manager for two more by Washington in the ’80s. He also scouted for Kansas City when the Chiefs won the American Football League title and made the Super Bowl in the 1960s and was GM with San Diego when the Chargers got there in the ’90s.

Part of seven teams that made the Super Bowl during his lengthy front office career, Beathard was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

MORE FOOTBALL: Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago. … Dallas coach Mike McCarthy is set to call plays in 2023 after the club parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. … Washington is interviewing 49ers assistant Anthony Lynn for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

COLLEGES: Pat Flaherty, a member of two Super Bowl-winning staffs with the New York Giants, is returning to Rutgers as the offensive line coach.

BASKETBALL: The NBA game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because the Pistons were stranded in Dallas amid a winter storm.