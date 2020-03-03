Sport shorts

Jacob Young came off the bench and scored 17 points and Rutgers bolstered its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 78-67 victory over No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday night in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Montez Mathis added 15 points and Gio Baker had 11 as the Scarlet Knights (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak. It was their school record 18th home win (18-1) this season.
Jalen Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland (23-7, 13-6), which has dropped three of its last four.
MORE BASKETBALL: Xavier Tillman scored 23 points and had 15 rebounds to lead Michigan State over No. 20 Penn State 79-71 on Tuesday night in State College, Pennsylvania. After No. 9 Maryland’s loss to Rutgers, the Terps and Spartans are tied for the top spot in the Big Ten with one game to go. Rocket Watts added 18 points, Cassius Winston had 14 and Aaron Henry scored 12 for the Spartans (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) who erased a 46-31 halftime deficit to win their fourth straight. ... Purdue cruised to a 17-point halftime lead and defeated host Iowa 77-68, the Boilermakers' second win over Iowa this season. Eric Hunter had 19 points for Purdue. Iowa's Luka Garza had 26 points.
OLYMPICS: Japan's Olympic minister said Tuesday the contract to hold the Tokyo Games only specifies the event has to be held during 2020. Seiko Hashimoto's response to a question in the upper house of parliament implies the Olympics could be held later in the year and would not have to start on July 24 as planned. The Paralympics open on Aug. 25. However, the suggestion of a possible change of plan was quickly batted back at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee's executive board in Switzerland. “We are going to have the games on the 24th of July,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.
BASEBALL: Injured New York Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are likely to miss New York's opener at Baltimore on March 26. ... Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has soreness in his throwing elbow and has undergone an MRI.