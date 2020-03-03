Sport shorts

Jacob Young came off the bench and scored 17 points and Rutgers bolstered its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 78-67 victory over No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday night in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Montez Mathis added 15 points and Gio Baker had 11 as the Scarlet Knights (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak. It was their school record 18th home win (18-1) this season.

Jalen Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland (23-7, 13-6), which has dropped three of its last four.

MORE BASKETBALL: Xavier Tillman scored 23 points and had 15 rebounds to lead Michigan State over No. 20 Penn State 79-71 on Tuesday night in State College, Pennsylvania. After No. 9 Maryland’s loss to Rutgers, the Terps and Spartans are tied for the top spot in the Big Ten with one game to go. Rocket Watts added 18 points, Cassius Winston had 14 and Aaron Henry scored 12 for the Spartans (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) who erased a 46-31 halftime deficit to win their fourth straight. ... Purdue cruised to a 17-point halftime lead and defeated host Iowa 77-68, the Boilermakers' second win over Iowa this season. Eric Hunter had 19 points for Purdue. Iowa's Luka Garza had 26 points.