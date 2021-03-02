Sport shorts

The Big Ten confirmed Tuesday that its regular-season basketball championship will be determined based on winning percentage.
Michigan, at 13-1 in conference play, is the current leader on the men's side. Second-place Illinois, which is 14-4, played at Michigan on Tuesday night.
The clarification from a league spokesman was needed because Michigan is on track to play just 17 conference games, while Illinois is set to play the full 20. Assuming no more changes to the schedule, Michigan can wrap up the league's top winning percentage by winning one of its final three games.
The race was closer on the women's side. Maryland is 15-1 and Indiana is 14-2.
BASKETBALL: The Clippers say All-Star Kawhi Leonard sat out their Tuesday matchup with the Celtics due to back spasms. Leonard has missed seven previous games this season, including two for a mouth laceration, two while in the health and safety protocols and three for a bruised leg.
COLLEGES: Former Iowa basketball player Dr. P. Sue Beckwith has given $7 million to endow the Hawkeyes' women's head coaching position.
FOOTBALL: An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk. “We’re going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive,” attorney Tom Porto said during an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America." … The Minnesota Vikings released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph, ending his 10-season run with the team to create a little more than $5 million in salary cap space.