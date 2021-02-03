Sport shorts

There is no specific threat of an attack connected to the Super Bowl and related events despite concerns about the rise of white supremacist extremism, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

The FBI has made several arrests in the Tampa area of people who allegedly took part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. But Michael McPherson, chief of the Tampa FBI office, said no links have been found indicating something similar might occur surrounding Sunday's game.

BASEBALL: Alex Avila finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals, who are expected to use him as the primary backup to starting catcher Yan Gomes. ... The Twins are bringing back designated hitter Nelson Cruz and bolstering their bullpen with right-hander Alex Colomé. Cruz's one-year deal is worth $13 million. ... The Diamondbacks agreed to terms on a $3.5 million, one-year deal with veteran relief pitcher Joakim Soria.

COLLEGES: Florida forward Keyontae Johnson's collapse during a game nearly two months ago was not related to a positive COVID-19 test, his family said. University of Florida Health physicians consulted with other local and national experts who reviewed the relevant imaging and testing related to this case, and Johnson's family said: “The unanimous conclusion of all experts is that Keyontae’s medical emergency was not related to or a result of a previous or current Covid diagnosis.”

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0