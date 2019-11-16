Tyler Reddick won his second consecutive Xfinity Series championship by snatching the lead away from Cole Custer in a spirited season finale Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida.
Reddick and Custer traded the lead three times in a single lap at the Ford EcoBoost 300 with Reddick finally surging his Richard Childress Racing entry to the front for good with 18 laps remaining. Reddick is the first to win consecutive Xfinity championships since Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2011 and 2012 and ninth driver with multiple titles.
TENNIS: Dominic Thiem beat defending champion Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the ATP Finals in London on Saturday after Stefanos Tsitsipas ousted six-time winner Roger Federer. Theim won 7-5, 6-3. The now 21-year-old Tsitsipas had the most eye-catching win, saving 11 of 12 break points to beat Federer 6-3, 6-4.
GOLF: Harris English holed a chip-and-run from off the 18th green for birdie and a 7-under 64, giving him the 36-hole lead at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, as he tries to end six years without winning. English was at 13-under 129, one shot ahead of Vaughn Taylor.