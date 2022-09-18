Sport shorts

Max Homa chipped in from nearly 33 feet for birdie on the closing hole, then watched as Danny Willett shockingly three-putted from inside 4 feet on Sunday to give Homa his second straight title at the Fortinet Championship.

Homa high-fived his caddie when his ball hit the flagstick and dropped. His previous shot from a nearby bunker came up short of the green at the par-5 18th hole. Willett, meanwhile, had a one-shot lead at the rain-soaked PGA Tour season opener and stuffed his third shot to 3 feet, 7 inches.

He rammed his first putt 4 feet, 8 inches by, then missed the comebacker to hand Homa his fifth victory on tour.

Homa closed with a 4-under 66 for a total of 16-under 272 and now heads to Charlotte, North Carolina, as a captain’s pick for the Presidents Cup with three wins in the past 12 months. Willett shot 69. Taylor Montgomery was alone in third at 13 under after a closing 64.

MORE GOLF: British Open champion Cameron Smith made his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf pay off when he closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. Smith was only briefly threatened in the third and final round. One of the key moments was a 10-foot par putt on the 13th hole, and neither Dustin Johnson nor Peter Uihlein could do enough to catch him.

COLLEGES: Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson made a calculated gamble in hiring a football coach five years ago, one that earned the school a national mocking. He hoped Herm Edwards, despite no head college coaching experience and nine years in a television studio, would give the program the jolt it needed, usher it into a new era through an NFL-like leadership model. When ugly losses piled up and an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations lingered, Anderson decided to make a change. Arizona State and Edwards mutually agreed to part ways Sunday, a day after the Sun Devils lost 30-21 to Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference as heavy home favorites. ... The University of Oregon and its student section have apologized to Brigham Young University fans after they were subjected to an offensive chant during Saturday's football game. The Salt Lake Tribune reports some Ducks fans were filmed yelling a profane chant against Mormons during the second half of the 41-20 Oregon victory over BYU. The video was posted on social media, prompting Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to tweet, “Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon.”

BASKETBALL: Las Vegas never had a professional sports champion — until Sunday. Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title, and the city's first pro title, in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4. Gray went 9 of 13 from the floor, and was named Finals MVP after averaging 18.3 points in the series.