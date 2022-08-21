Sport shorts

Kyle Larson was looking for a jolt of momentum. He got it for the second straight time at Watkins Glen International.

The reigning NASCAR Cup champion, winless since his only victory of the season at Auto Club Speedway in February, beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go and won the weather-delayed NASCAR Cup race Sunday.

Elliott was seeking his eighth career road course victory and had control of the race late, but a caution gave Larson a chance and he took advantage, moving Elliott to the left coming out of the first turn, then pulling away for a weekend Xfinity-Cup sweep. It was the 11th straight road course win for Chevrolet.

FOOTBALL: Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall choice in the draft, left the New York Giants' preseason game in the second quarter Sunday night and was ruled out with a knee injury. The Giants also lost kicker Graham Gano to a concussion, while returner-wide receiver C.J. Board was sidelined with a rib injury and sixth-round draft pick Darrian Beaves left with a knee injury.

BASKETBALL: Kobe Bryant. Dirk Nowitzki. And now, Udonis Haslem. Miami’s captain is returning to the Heat for a 20th season, he announced Sunday. It’s a one-year deal worth $2.9 million; Miami extended the offer nearly two months ago, then waited for Haslem to decide between retiring and returning.