Sport shorts

While planning to play a full regular-season schedule, the NFL has formulated a ticket refund plan for canceled games or those held without fans.
In a memo sent to the 32 teams by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday, a uniform baseline for full refunds on any tickets purchased directly from the clubs was prepared.
Goodell wrote that “all clubs will have in place a policy under which, if a game is cancelled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, anyone purchasing a ticket directly from the club (i.e., season tickets, group sales and/or partial season plans) will have the option of either receiving a full refund or applying the amount paid toward a future ticket purchase directly from the club.”
As for the secondary market, the league received pledges from Ticketmaster and SeatGeek to make full refunds available for all ticket sales within no more than 30 days of cancellation. StubHub, however, will do so only where required by state law.
The NFL will reveal its 2020 regular-season schedule on Thursday night.
MORE FOOTBALL: Seemingly ageless running back Frank Gore, who turns 37 next Thursday, agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets. Gore is third on the NFL’s career rushing list with 15,269 yards after passing Barry Sanders on the list last year while with Buffalo. Gore trails only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) in yards rushing in NFL history. … Charles Davis is moving from the Fox Sports booth to CBS. The network announced that Davis will be an analyst for its NFL coverage and contributing to football coverage on CBS Sports Network. He will join announcer Ian Eagle and reporter Evan Washburn on CBS' No. 2 NFL crew. He replaces Dan Fouts, who was not retained by the network. … Veteran pass rusher Aaron Lynch signed a one-year contract with Jacksonville, giving the Jaguars more depth in case disgruntled defender Yannick Ngakoue decides to skip part of the season. … Roy Lester, who sandwiched a disappointing three-year stint as Maryland's football coach between a highly successful career at the high school level, has died. He was 96. Lester's daughter, Amy Lester Greco, said on a Facebook post that her father died Sunday in Rockville, Maryland, due to complications from the new coronavirus.
BASKETBALL: Michigan guard Cole Bajema has entered the transfer portal. He played in 10 games this past season as a freshman, averaging 2.6 points per game. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
BASEBALL: Eldred “Salty” Saltwell, who worked in a variety of roles including general manager and vice president over 30 years with the Chicago Cubs, has died, the team said Tuesday. He was 96. The Cubs said his death Sunday was not related to the novel coronavirus.
COLLEGES: Dan Butterly is the new Big West Conference commissioner, moving over from the Mountain West after 21 years. He starts on June 1 to work alongside Dennis Farrell, who will step down on July 1 after 40 years with the Big West, including 28 as commissioner.
TENNIS: More than $6 million has been raised by the WTA and ATP tours, the governing bodies of tennis, for a relief fund aimed at helping 800 players deal with the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
