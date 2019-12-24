Sport shorts

BASKETBALL: The Denver Nuggets have signed coach Michael Malone to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season. Malone has steadily helped build the Nuggets into a Western Conference contender since taking over in 2015-16. Denver advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season. Malone guided the Nuggets to 33 wins in his first season at the helm. They jumped to 40 wins, then 46 and 54 last season, including the league’s best home record. Denver is off to a 21-8 start this season. ... The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Jordan Clarkson before he could walk away. Cleveland dealt the veteran backup guard to the Utah Jazz for guard Dante Exum and two future second-round draft picks. The teams agreed to terms of the deal shortly before their games in Cleveland and Miami tipped off on Monday, and the NBA approved it Tuesday. Clarkson was in the final year of his contract and was unlikely to re-sign with the Cavaliers as a free agent.