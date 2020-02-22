Sport shorts

GOLF: Justin Thomas was five shots behind while playing the par-5 sixth hole at the Mexico Championship in Mexico City, but he was three shots ahead when he walked off the 15th green with a two-putt birdie. He wound up with a 6-under 65 and led by one — bogeys at the start and finish of his round, eight birdies and solid golf in between. Patrick Reed also made bogey on the 18th hole for a 67 that cost him a share of the lead, while Erik van Rooyen of South Africa posted a 67. They were one shot behind. Jon Rahm, 3 over through his opening eight holes of this World Golf Championship, started the third round 10 shots out of the lead and wound up in the penultimate group, four shots behind. ... PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the windy Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.