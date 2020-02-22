Sport shorts

David Forney, a star lineman for Navy's record-breaking offense, was found dead in his dormitory, the cause of death undisclosed. He was 22.
He was discovered unresponsive in Bancroft Hall on Thursday night, academy officials said.
“We are devastated to have lost one of our brothers," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “We all loved — and will always love — David.”
Forney was a senior and three-year letter winner. He played in 39 consecutive games over his final three seasons. He started all 13 games at guard in 2019 as part of an offensive line that set a school record with a nation-leading 360.5 yards rushing per game.
BASEBALL: The Chicago White Sox agreed Saturday to a $16 million, five-year contract with reliever Aaron Bummer that includes two club options, and a $3.5 million, one-year deal with infielder Leury Garcia. Bummer, a former Husker, is due $1 million in 2020, $2 million in 2021, $2.5 million in 2022, $3.75 million in 2023 and $5.5 million in 2024. The White Sox hold options for $7.25 million in 2025 and $7.5 million in 2026, with $1.25 million buyouts for either season. The 26-year-old Bummer had a 2.13 ERA and 27 holds in 58 appearances with the White Sox last season. ... The Boston Red Sox have named Jerry Narron to be bench coach under interim manager Ron Roenicke.
GOLF: Justin Thomas was five shots behind while playing the par-5 sixth hole at the Mexico Championship in Mexico City, but he was three shots ahead when he walked off the 15th green with a two-putt birdie. He wound up with a 6-under 65 and led by one — bogeys at the start and finish of his round, eight birdies and solid golf in between. Patrick Reed also made bogey on the 18th hole for a 67 that cost him a share of the lead, while Erik van Rooyen of South Africa posted a 67. They were one shot behind. Jon Rahm, 3 over through his opening eight holes of this World Golf Championship, started the third round 10 shots out of the lead and wound up in the penultimate group, four shots behind. ... PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the windy Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
SOCCER: With a hat trick in the first 40 minutes and another goal near the end, Lionel Messi ended his worst scoreless run in six years in the Spanish league — four games — and put Barcelona back at the top of the standings. Messi led Barcelona to a 5-0 rout of Eibaron a day fans protested against club president Josep Bartomeu at the Camp Nou Stadium. The victory moved the Catalan club two points ahead of Real Madrid, which lost to Levante 1-0. ... Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 1,000th official match by scoring a record-equaling goal to help Juventus win at Spal 2-1 in Serie A on Saturday.