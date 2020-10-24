Sport shorts

Justin Thomas wasn't playing poorly. It only felt that way Saturday at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood, where being a few shots under par means losing ground. He was 3 under and already had lost the lead he had at the start.
The final hour changed everything — his score, his position, even his outlook.
Thomas got one good break, made two good birdie putts and wound up with a 5-under 67 that gave him a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm going into the final round in Thousand Oaks, California.
Thomas was at 19-under 197.
For all the low scores, it was another grind for Tiger Woods, the Zozo Championship winner last year in Japan, who could only manage a 71.
Phil Mickelson opened with seven birdies in eight holes, only to play the rest of the way in 2 over for a 67. A bogey from the fairway on his final hole led to another example of how strange this year has been because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MORE GOLF: Ally McDonald held onto the lead Saturday in the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee, shooting a 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke advantage into the final round in Greensboro, Georgia. Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines was second after a 69. Four strokes ahead of Pagdanganan with two holes to play, McDonald bogeyed the par-3 17th, while playing partner Pagdanganan closed with two birdies. ... Englishmen Laurie Canter and Ross McGowan have a three-shot lead entering the final round of the Italian Open in Brescia. Canter, who is looking for a wire-to-wire victory and a first European Tour title after his opening-round 60, shot a 3-under 69 in the third round on Saturday.
BASEBALL: Tom Yewcic, a multisport standout who played one game at catcher for the Detroit Tigers before spending several years as a punter with the Boston Patriots, has died. He was 88. ... Houston Astros pitcher Josh James underwent hip surgery and will need six to eight months to recover. For the regular season, James was 1-0 with a 7.27 ERA in 13 appearances.
AUTO RACING: Harrison Burton stormed past Noah Gragson in the final turn Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway to win the Xfinity Series race in Fort Worth, Texas, and deny Gragson a spot in the championship round. Burton won for the third time this season. Chase Briscoe is the only driver locked into the finale at Phoenix next month. The remaining slots will be decided in next week's elimination race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.
FIGURE SKATING: American Nathan Chen landed five quadruple jumps over two programs in his first competition in nine months, easily out-distancing Vincent Zhou and the rest of the field to win his record-tying fourth straight Skate America in Las Vegas. It also kept intact a streak of victories for Chen that dates to his fifth-place finish at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. In the women's event, Mariah Bell edged 2018 national champion Bradie Tennell to win arguably the biggest title of her career.
