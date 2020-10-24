Sport shorts

Justin Thomas wasn't playing poorly. It only felt that way Saturday at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood, where being a few shots under par means losing ground. He was 3 under and already had lost the lead he had at the start.

The final hour changed everything — his score, his position, even his outlook.

Thomas got one good break, made two good birdie putts and wound up with a 5-under 67 that gave him a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm going into the final round in Thousand Oaks, California.

Thomas was at 19-under 197.

For all the low scores, it was another grind for Tiger Woods, the Zozo Championship winner last year in Japan, who could only manage a 71.

Phil Mickelson opened with seven birdies in eight holes, only to play the rest of the way in 2 over for a 67. A bogey from the fairway on his final hole led to another example of how strange this year has been because of the COVID-19 pandemic.