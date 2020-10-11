Sport shorts

Rafael Nadal delivered an ace at 106 mph to cap a flawless performance and a surprisingly lopsided 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory over No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic on Sunday at the French Open in Paris, Nadal's 20th Grand Slam trophy to tie Roger Federer's record for men.

Nadal dropped to his knees, smiling broadly, and pumped his arms.

Neither Djokovic, on this day, nor Federer, over the course of time, ever truly stood a chance of resisting the relentless Nadal.

This was the 56th installment of Nadal vs. Djokovic, the most between men in the professional era. Djokovic is ahead 29-27 now, including his 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win at the 2019 Australian Open final.

AUTO RACING: Kyle Busch, leading a NASCAR Cup race he had to win, couldn't hold on and was eliminated from the playoffs Sunday at the Bank of America ROVAL 400 in Concord, North Carolina. Chase Elliott won on the hybrid road course-oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Busch and three others were trimmed from title contention. It was Elliott's fourth straight road course victory dating to last season.

GOLF: Martin Laird lost a chance to win by making bogey on the 18th hole, only to redeem himself in a three-way playoff by making a 20-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole to win the PGA's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. Laird ended seven years without a victory in a year filled with so much doubt, which included knee surgery right about the time golf was set to resume from the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Sei Young Kim shot the best round of the week in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, closing with a 7-under 63 at Aronimink for a five-shot victory and her first major championship. Kim became the ninth first-time champion in the last 10 majors on the LPGA Tour.

