The Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday fired coach Nate McMillan, who was unable to follow up on the success of leading the team to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

Atlanta general manager Landry Fields announcing the firing. The Hawks are 29-30 and in eighth place in the East this season.

Assistant coach Joe Prunty will serve as interim coach. Prunty joined the Hawks in July 2021 as lead assistant.

The 58-year-old McMillan went 99-80 as Atlanta’s coach, including a 27-11 record as interim in the second half of the 2020-21 season. His success that season earned him the full-time position.

McMillan was frustrated in his attempts to improve Atlanta's defense, a consistent weakness that weighed down a team led by high-scoring guard Trae Young.

McMillan denied reports early this season that he considered resigning.

Overall in 19 seasons, McMillan has a 760-668 record with the Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and Hawks.

COLLEGES: University of Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller brought teammate Darius Miles the gun that was used in a fatal January shooting near campus, an investigator testified. … Louisiana State University's Malik Nabers, the Tigers' leading wide receiver last season, faces a misdemeanor weapons charge following his arrest on Bourbon Street as New Orleans celebrated the Mardi Gras season. … Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 20-year-old UNLV football player Ryan Keeler from Chicago, who was found unresponsive in bed in a studio apartment.

FOOTBALL; The Tennessee Titans have hired Justin Outten as their new running backs coach and run game coordinator.

BASKETBALL: Brittney Griner will be back in the WNBA this season after returning home in December from a 10-month detainment in Russia, once again playing with the Phoenix Mercury after re-signing with the team.