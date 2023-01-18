Sport shorts

The Denver Broncos have two more interviews lined up for their vacant head coaching position: defensive coordinators DeMeco Ryans of the 49ers and Dan Quinn of the Cowboys.

Team owner Greg Penner and general manager George Paton will meet with Ryans on Thursday and Quinn on Friday.

Quinn was also a candidate a year ago when the Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after his team showed a disturbing lack of discipline in a 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day.

The Broncos are searching for their sixth head coach since their last trip to the playoffs following the 2015 season.

They interviewed Sean Payton, who is still under contract with the Saints, and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday.

MORE FOOTBALL: Carolina interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. … Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as Senior Bowl head coaches. … Dallas signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad, adding an option in case ex-Husker Brett Maher's wild-card meltdown lingers into practice this week.

COLLEGES: Taulia Tagovailoa announced he is returning to Maryland to play next season, where he will try to help the Terrapins continue their recent rise under coach Michael Locksley. Maryland has won bowl games each of the past two seasons after finishing below .500 in the previous six. … The University of Michigan has placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave amid an investigation by university police into a report of computer access crimes over a three-day span last month at Schembechler Hall.

BASKETBALL: Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first three-point basket, has died, his family announced Wednesday in a statement. He was 74.

BASEBALL: The New York Mets set a luxury tax payroll record at $299.8 million, topping the $297.9 million of the 2015 Dodgers. NL champion Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees, San Diego and Boston also exceeded the $230 million tax threshold.

TRACK: Lawyers for Usain Bolt, one of the world’s greatest sprinters, said that more than $12.7 million is missing from his account with a private investment firm in Jamaica that authorities are investigating.