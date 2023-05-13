Kyle Larson was already excited about what the weekend at Darlington Raceway would mean. He added an even larger moment for him to remember with his first career win at the track “Too Tough To Tame” in Darlington, South Carolina.

Larson rallied from 30th starting the final stage, bumping John Hunter Nemechek coming out of the final turn as the two raced to the finish line to win the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, was named one of stock-car racing's 75 greatest drivers who've been honored during the celebration at Darlington's annual throwback weekend.

Now, he's got a checkered flag after so many close calls at Darlington, where he's had three seconds and two thirds in 10 career Cup races and never finished worse than seventh in his five previous Xfinity events here.

BASKETBALL: The Phoenix Suns fired Monty Williams, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he was the overwhelming choice as the coach of the year, two people with knowledge of the decision said.

TENNIS: Australian tennis player Owen Davidson, who won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles, has died. He was 79. Davidson teamed with Billie Jean King to win eight of his Grand Slam trophies.