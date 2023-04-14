The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 on Friday, saying the team engaged in “conduct detrimental to the league” by sitting out most of its key players against the Chicago Bulls on April 7 despite still having a chance to reach the postseason.

The league's investigation, which took less than a week, said Dallas violated the league's policy on resting players and had a desire to lose that game to the Bulls “in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.”

Dallas sat Kyrie Irving for the entire game against the Bulls. Luka Doncic played about one quarter, presumably getting minutes because the Mavericks had scheduled a tribute to Doncic's home country, Slovenia.

The Mavericks blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead, lost and were eliminated from postseason consideration.

Losing that game and missing the play-in tournament could help ensure that Dallas has a top-10 draft pick this summer — and with it, potentially a chance of winning the lottery and getting the opportunity to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

MORE BASKETBALL: Prosecutors in Washington state charged former NBA star Shawn Kemp with first-degree assault in a parking lot shooting last month over a stolen cell phone, saying that in a text message just before the shooting, Kemp wrote, “I’m about to shoot this (expletive).”

GOLF: Jimmy Walker was feeling like his old self after his second straight 6-under 65 at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Walker had his third straight round in the 60s overall to post a two-day total of 12-under 130.

HOCKEY: Peter Laviolette won't be back as coach of the Washington Capitals, who now have a big decision to make after missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. … Pittsburgh fired Ron Hextall, the general manager, and Brian Burke, the director of hockey operations, after the Penguins failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

SOCCER: The defending champion United States will play Jamaica, Nicaragua and either Curaçao, French Guiana, St. Kitts and Nevis or Sint Maarten in Group A during the first round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which opens June 24.