Sport shorts

Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden, hospitalized last week after contracting COVID-19, says he is feeling better and hopes to go home soon.

Bowden, 90, told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday, "I am doing good. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts, I really do.”

Bowden was hospitalized last week in Tallahassee after contracting the virus. He told the newspaper he has been able to walk around his hospital room. Bowden recently spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and rehab after contracting a leg infection.

MORE FOOTBALL: Syracuse safety Andre Cisco is opting out of the 2020 season and plans to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. The preseason, first-team AP All-American from Long Island entered the season with 12 interceptions.