Sport shorts

Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden, hospitalized last week after contracting COVID-19, says he is feeling better and hopes to go home soon.
Bowden, 90, told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday, "I am doing good. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts, I really do.”
Bowden was hospitalized last week in Tallahassee after contracting the virus. He told the newspaper he has been able to walk around his hospital room. Bowden recently spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and rehab after contracting a leg infection.
MORE FOOTBALL: Syracuse safety Andre Cisco is opting out of the 2020 season and plans to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. The preseason, first-team AP All-American from Long Island entered the season with 12 interceptions.
BASEBALL: New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner apologized to the team’s fans for its postseason failure, much like his father did 39 years earlier. The Yankees were eliminated with a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. They have won the World Series once since 2000, in 2009. “I’m very disappointed, obviously,” Steinbrenner said. “We invested a lot of time, energy, money into the team last offseason, and we all felt that we had a team that could win a championship, and we failed to do that. We didn’t even come close.”
HOCKEY: Patrick Marleau is back with the San Jose Sharks to chase down a record held by Gordie Howe. Marleau rejoined San Jose on Tuesday, signing a one-year deal worth the league minimum of $700,000. The 41-year-old can now break Howe’s all-time NHL games played record in the Sharks uniform he has worn for the vast majority of his career. ... The Champions Hockey League, one of Europe’s leading ice hockey competitions, canceled its 2020-21 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
