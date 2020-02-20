Sport shorts

Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz said that Astros pitcher Mike Fiers was “looking like a snitch” for disclosing the team's cheating scandal only after he had left the team.

“Oh, after you make your money, after you get your ring, you decide to talk about it?" Ortiz said after arriving at the Red Sox spring training complex on Thursday. "Why didn't you talk about it during the season when it was going on? Why didn't you say, ‘I don't want to be part of it?’

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

“So you're looking like a snitch,” said Ortiz, who works for the Red Sox under the title special assistant. "Why do you have to talk about it after? That's my problem. Why did nobody say anything while it was going on?”

GOLF: Rory McIlroy ripped a 4-iron from 275 yards into the thin air at Chapultepec to 15 feet for eagle on his second hole Thursday, made five more birdies and opened the Mexico Championship in Mexico City with a 6-under 65 for a two-shot lead. Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson were at 67. ... Kyle Stanley shot an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande.

BASKETBALL: Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will have arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder and miss the rest of the season. Coach Kenny Atkinson said the point guard was still having trouble with the shoulder that sidelined him for 26 games earlier this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0