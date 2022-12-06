Sport shorts

Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement scored a hat trick to lead Portugal over Switzerland 6-1 and into the World Cup quarterfinals Tuesday in Lusail, Qatar.

Goncalo Ramos, a 21-year-old forward who only made his Portugal debut last month, made his first start for his country by demonstrating the kind of clinical finishing Ronaldo was once known for. Ramos scored the opening goal in the 17th minute and added the others in the 51st and 67th.

By that time chants of “RONALDO! RONALDO!” were swirling around the 89,000-seat Lusail Stadium. Ronaldo entered as a substitute in the 72nd.

No player had scored a hat trick in his first World Cup start since Germany striker Miroslav Klose in 2002.

MORE WORLD CUP: Achraf Hakimi converted the decisive spot kick for Morocco with a little dink of a shot known as a “Panenka” in a penalty shootout win over Spain to make his team the first Arab country ever to reach the World Cup quarterfinals. He didn't use his full force to strike the ball but instead waited for Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón to lunge to his right before lightly pushing the ball into the center of the goal.

BOXING: Mills Lane, the Hall of Fame boxing referee who was the third man in the ring when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear, died Tuesday. He was 85. Respected for being tough but fair, his “Let’s get it on!” command became the final words heard before many memorable fights.