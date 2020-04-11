Sport shorts

Colby Cave, an excellent teammate whose lone goal for the Edmonton Oilers this season came on an “awesome” rush down the ice, died Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25.

The NHL club did not say what caused the bleed. Cave’s agent, Jason Davidson, has said the condition did not appear linked to the coronavirus.

“Our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more," his family said in a statement.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Cave’s “life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game.”

Cave scored once in 11 appearances with Edmonton this season. He had 11 goals and 23 points in 44 games with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.

BASKETBALL: Portland State transfer Holland Woods announced on Twitter that he will play for Arizona State. A 6-foot-1 guard, Woods averaged 17.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 as a junior last season. ... Mississippi State hired former Old Dominion women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schaefer as the Bulldogs' head coach.

