Sport shorts

Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL teams on Thursday that the draft will go on as originally scheduled for next month.

The draft will still take place April 23-25. It was originally scheduled for a big outdoor production in Las Vegas, but those plans were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The draft will be scaled down and “televised in a way that reflects current conditions.”

MORE FOOTBALL: Free agent defensive tackle Daniel Ross agreed to a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. ... The Buffalo Bills are giving oft-injured cornerback E.J. Gaines a third opportunity to resume his career by agreeing to a one-year contract. ... The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes. ... The Chicago Bears finalized a two-year contract with former All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham. ... The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right tackle Marcus Gilbert.