Sport shorts

Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL teams on Thursday that the draft will go on as originally scheduled for next month.
The draft will still take place April 23-25. It was originally scheduled for a big outdoor production in Las Vegas, but those plans were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The draft will be scaled down and “televised in a way that reflects current conditions.”
MORE FOOTBALL: Free agent defensive tackle Daniel Ross agreed to a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. ... The Buffalo Bills are giving oft-injured cornerback E.J. Gaines a third opportunity to resume his career by agreeing to a one-year contract. ... The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes. ... The Chicago Bears finalized a two-year contract with former All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham. ... The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right tackle Marcus Gilbert.
BASEBALL: Jimmy Wynn, the diminutive Houston slugger whose monster shots in the 1960s and ’70s earned him the popular nickname “The Toy Cannon," died Thursday in Houston at 78. Just 5-foot-9, Wynn hit more than 30 homers twice with Houston, including a career-high 37 in 1967 at the pitcher-friendly Astrodome. ... Players agreed to a deal with Major League Baseball that would preserve service time in the event this season is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but left open details of what a configured schedule would look like. As part of the agreement approved by the union Thursday night, players will not challenge the loss of their salaries if no games are played.
BASKETBALL: Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith is forgoing his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-6 sophomore averaged 23 points. ... The WNBA Draft will be a virtual event this year. The league announced that its draft will still be held April 17 as originally scheduled, but without players, fans or media in attendance.
