Sport shorts

A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick.

Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the Rockets, who will also receive the No. 26 pick this year, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not finalized.

It will not be finalized until the June 23 draft, the person said.

It is a major move for the Mavericks after Wood averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He was one of nine players to average at least 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Wood is entering the final season of a three-year, $41 million contract.

COLLEGES: The Army-Navy football game will be played in New England for the first time in 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Upcoming games will be played FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland; M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore; the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey; and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. … The American Athletic Conference's six new members — Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA, all currently in Conference USA — will officially on July 1, 2023. … Maryland has added forward Patrick Emilien as a graduate transfer from St. Francis (New York). Emilien averaged 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 27 starts for the Terriers last season.

FOOTBALL: The Steelers signed star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a five-year contract. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $73.6 million, which would make him the highest-paid safety in the league. …Indianapolis safety Khari Willis announced his retirement from the NFL via Instagram after three seasons to pursue the ministry. … The NFL and NFL Films will donate footage to The HistoryMakers, which has grown to become the nation’s largest African American video oral history archive.

SOCCER: Jordan Morris scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time Tuesday to give the United States a 1-1 draw at El Salvador in a soggy World Cup warmup.

