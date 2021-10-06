Sport shorts

As the ball sailed over the center field fence, landing 427 feet from the plate in a horde of happy Red Sox fans, Xander Bogaerts turned to the Boston dugout to flex his muscles before resuming his home run trot.
This is the matchup the Yankees wanted.
And the Red Sox were ready.
Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber homered off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, and Nathan Eovaldi took a shutout into the sixth inning in the AL wild-card game to help the Red Sox beat New York 6-2 on Tuesday night in Boston.
Bogaerts also cut down Aaron Judge at the plate in the sixth as Boston advanced to the best-of-five AL Division Series against the Rays. Game 1 is Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Florida.
MORE BASEBALL: The Padres fired general manager Jayce Tingler, three days after they finished 79-83 and in third place in the NL West, 28 games behind San Francisco.
BASKETBALL: The NBA agreed to not randomly test players for marijuana this season, a continuation of the policy that was put in place last year for the COVID-19 “restart bubble” and has remained since. … The Indiana Pacers traded injured guard Edmond Sumner to the Brooklyn Nets for the rights to forward Juan Pablo Vaulet and a conditional second-round pick.
MEDIA: Sage Steele will not appear on ESPN's “SportsCenter” the remainder of this week and has been pulled from moderating an upcoming network event following comments she made on a recent podcast.
HOCKEY: San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is being investigated on allegations that he used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.
SOCCER: Players stopped on the field in the sixth minute of Wednesday night's National Women’s Soccer League games and linked arms in a circle to demonstrate solidarity with two former players who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against a prominent coach.