Sport shorts

Dusty Baker has been hired to replace AJ Hinch as the manager of the Houston Astros.

The team announced the hiring on Wednesday and said Baker will be introduced in Houston on Thursday.

The 70-year-old became the oldest manager in the big leagues. Hinch was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.

Baker’s hiring was a sign the AL champions wanted to add a veteran presence to a franchise reeling from the dismissal of Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. Baker has 22 years of managerial experience, starting in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants.

MORE BASEBALL: Kris Bryant lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs, providing some clarity for the team and the All-Star third baseman with spring training on the horizon. The decision means the 28-year-old Bryant has two years left before he is eligible for free agency, instead of becoming a free agent after the 2020 season. ... Reliever Greg Holland is back with the Kansas City Royals, agreeing Wednesday to a minor league contract. The 34-year-old right-hander would get a $1.25 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster plus the chance to earn performance bonuses.

BASKETBALL: Kobe King, the second-leading scorer at Wisconsin, said Wednesday he intends to transfer out of the program. King, a redshirt sophomore guard, announced his decision on Instagram, two days after he did not travel with the team for a game at Iowa. The move appeared to take coach Greg Gard by surprise. In more unwelcome news for Wisconsin, the Big Ten announced later Wednesday that guard Brad Davison, who averages 8.8 points per game, will be suspended one game for a flagrant-1 foul he committed late in the Badgers' loss to No. 18 Iowa on Monday night.

