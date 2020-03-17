Sport shorts

The IOC acknowledged on Tuesday just how frazzling the whole process of getting picked for an Olympic team could be this year, and a few leaders from the athlete community weighed in on how the uncertainty is plaguing them, as well.
While pushing forward for its planned July 24 start for the Tokyo Games, the IOC outlined how the invitations might be sorted out if the dozens of Olympic trials and qualifiers slated for this spring and summer around the globe get canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus.
There are still around 4,700 out of nearly 11,000 Olympic spots to be decided with four months remaining until opening night. And though the IOC insists it's still too early to make “drastic decisions” about the Games themselves, it put out a communique acknowledging that there might need to be contingency plans for picking teams.
“Currently ... the athletes face significant challenges around securing the final qualification places for the Games,” the IOC said in its statement. “In some countries, athletes are even finding it hard to continue their regular training schedules.”
Canadian Olympic hockey and softball star Haley Wickenheiser called the IOC's decision to keep pushing forward “insensitive and irresponsible.”
COLLEGES: The Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference canceled all spring athletic competitions Tuesday due to the coronavirus, joining the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 in putting an end to their sports seasons. ... Indiana will promote longtime athletic department administrator Scott Dolson to the top job of athletic director. Dolson, who has spent the past 11 years as the department's deputy director and chief operating officer, will replace Fred Glass if Indiana's board of trustees approve the move in April.
BASKETBALL: Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim likely will end up losing four guards from his roster. Sophomore guard Brendan Paul announced that he “will be transferring to a university that fits me both athletically and academically.” Paul joins freshman guard Brycen Goodine, who announced his decision to transfer on Friday. Guards Jalen Carey and Howard Washington also are expected to enter the transfer portal.
BASEBALL: Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander had surgery on his right groin Tuesday and is expected to be out about six weeks. The timing gives Verlander time to heal before opening day, which had been pushed back to mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus.
BOXING: Roger Mayweather, a former world champion who also trained his nephew Floyd Mayweather Jr., has died at the age of 58. Floyd Mayweather announced the death in a statement on Tuesday. Roger Mayweather had been ill with diabetes and other long-term health issues. Mayweather, whose nickname was the “Black Mamba,” held titles at 130 and 140 pounds in a pro career that spanned 72 fights. He was 59-13 with 35 knockouts.