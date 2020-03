Sport shorts

The IOC acknowledged on Tuesday just how frazzling the whole process of getting picked for an Olympic team could be this year, and a few leaders from the athlete community weighed in on how the uncertainty is plaguing them, as well.

While pushing forward for its planned July 24 start for the Tokyo Games, the IOC outlined how the invitations might be sorted out if the dozens of Olympic trials and qualifiers slated for this spring and summer around the globe get canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus.

There are still around 4,700 out of nearly 11,000 Olympic spots to be decided with four months remaining until opening night. And though the IOC insists it's still too early to make “drastic decisions” about the Games themselves, it put out a communique acknowledging that there might need to be contingency plans for picking teams.

“Currently ... the athletes face significant challenges around securing the final qualification places for the Games,” the IOC said in its statement. “In some countries, athletes are even finding it hard to continue their regular training schedules.”

Canadian Olympic hockey and softball star Haley Wickenheiser called the IOC's decision to keep pushing forward “insensitive and irresponsible.”