Sport shorts

Caught off guard in a quick split with Carlos Beltrán, the New York Mets want some continuity for a change.

So with spring training only three weeks away, they picked his replacement from their very own bench.

The club was working Wednesday to complete a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas that would make him New York's fourth manager in the past 2½ years — and third in four months.

"He has a good finger on the pulse of this particular team. He was part of it last year,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said. "He knows these guys, and he knows how to communicate to them.”

Rojas would take over for Beltrán, let go by the Mets last week before managing a single game as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

MORE BASEBALL: Major League Baseball will test computer plate umpires during spring training but will not use the system for decisions in any exhibition games. MLB experimented with the automated balls and strikes system during the second half of last season in the independent Atlantic League, and the Arizona Fall League used it for a few dozen games at Salt River Fields.