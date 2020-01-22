Sport shorts

Caught off guard in a quick split with Carlos Beltrán, the New York Mets want some continuity for a change.
So with spring training only three weeks away, they picked his replacement from their very own bench.
The club was working Wednesday to complete a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas that would make him New York's fourth manager in the past 2½ years — and third in four months.
"He has a good finger on the pulse of this particular team. He was part of it last year,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said. "He knows these guys, and he knows how to communicate to them.”
Rojas would take over for Beltrán, let go by the Mets last week before managing a single game as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.
MORE BASEBALL: Major League Baseball will test computer plate umpires during spring training but will not use the system for decisions in any exhibition games. MLB experimented with the automated balls and strikes system during the second half of last season in the independent Atlantic League, and the Arizona Fall League used it for a few dozen games at Salt River Fields.
FOOTBALL: Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone didn't really have time to break in a new offensive coordinator. That's why Marrone interviewed four former head coaches with play-calling experience for the job. Marrone ended up hiring former Washington coach Jay Gruden on Wednesday. Gruden replaces John DeFilippo, who was fired earlier this month after just one season. ... Hawaii hired former Arizona State coach Todd Graham to lead the Rainbow Warriors. Graham replaces Nick Rolovich, who left Hawaii after four seasons to become Washington State head coach. ... Mississippi State has named Zach Arnett as its defensive coordinator, less than two weeks after he had accepted the same position at Syracuse. ... Iowa athletic director Gary Barta has been chosen as the new chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee. Barta will replace Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens, who served as chairman and de facto spokesman for the committee the last two seasons.
BASKETBALL: Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore will sit out a second straight WNBA season to continue her push for criminal justice reform. Moore told The New York Times of her choice to stay off the court for 2020. She said in her interview with the newspaper that she's not ready to retire.