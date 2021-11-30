Sport shorts

Urban Meyer said he will not be Notre Dame's next head coach.

The Jacksonville Jaguars coach flatly squashed any speculation about his immediate future when asked Tuesday about the vacancy at Notre Dame created by Brian Kelly's abrupt departure for LSU.

“I’m not a candidate,” Meyer said on a conference call with the beat writers for the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville's opponent on Sunday. “Obviously I spent six years of my life there, so great respect for Notre Dame, and as I do USC, UCLA, like we talked about (earlier in the call). But I’m committed to the Jaguars and doing the best we can to turn this thing around.”

Earlier Tuesday, a person familiar with Meyer's thinking said the 57-year-old coach is fully committed to the Jaguars and has no plans to return to college football.