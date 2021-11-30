Sport shorts

Urban Meyer said he will not be Notre Dame's next head coach.
The Jacksonville Jaguars coach flatly squashed any speculation about his immediate future when asked Tuesday about the vacancy at Notre Dame created by Brian Kelly's abrupt departure for LSU.
“I’m not a candidate,” Meyer said on a conference call with the beat writers for the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville's opponent on Sunday. “Obviously I spent six years of my life there, so great respect for Notre Dame, and as I do USC, UCLA, like we talked about (earlier in the call). But I’m committed to the Jaguars and doing the best we can to turn this thing around.”
Earlier Tuesday, a person familiar with Meyer's thinking said the 57-year-old coach is fully committed to the Jaguars and has no plans to return to college football.
MORE FOOTBALL: Cleveland Browns All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin's season is officially over: The team placed him on injured reserve again on Tuesday, two days after he suffered a torn patellar knee tendon in a loss to Baltimore. … The Panthers lost starting cornerback Donte Jackson for the remainder of the season to a groin injury. … The New York Giants activated defensive back Logan Ryan off the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed cornerback Darnay Holmes on the injured list with a rib injury.
BASEBALL: Javier Báez agreed to a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order. Báez, who turns 29 on Wednesday, hit .265 with 31 homers and 87 RBIs in 138 games with the Cubs and Mets this season. ... Relief pitcher Kendall Graveman agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract with the White Sox. ... The Tampa Bay Rays signed reliever Brooks Raley to a $10 million, two-year contract with a club option for 2024. ... The Chicago Cubs added another catcher, agreeing to a $13 million, two-year contract with Yan Gomes.
BASKETBALL: LeBron James was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, and was ruled out for the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Kings on Tuesday night.
HOCKEY: The New Jersey Devils locked up their best player until the end of the decade, signing center Jack Hughes to an eight-year, $64 million contract extension.