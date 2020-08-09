Sport shorts

Kevin Harvick won just about everything he could in a stellar weekend at Michigan International Speedway, although fittingly, Denny Hamlin was the last driver to pressure him.
Harvick held off Hamlin on Sunday in Brooklyn to win the Consumers Energy 400 and complete a doubleheader sweep in the NASCAR Cup Series. He'd also won Saturday's race, and the two victories gave him six on the season — the most of any driver.
Hamlin, who has five victories, nearly chased Harvick down at the very end, and this weekend did nothing to dispel the notion that these two are top contenders for this year's championship.
Hamlin was right behind Harvick for the final few laps and came close to passing him a couple of times, but Harvick stayed in front. Hamlin’s final desperate bid came up short at the end when Harvick crossed the finish line 0.093 seconds ahead.
MORE AUTO RACING: Max Verstappen sprung what could be the surprise of the Formula One season by beating Lewis Hamilton to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in Silverstone, England.
BASKETBALL: Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s suggestion for Devin Booker’s future did not amuse the NBA. The league fined Green $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule with his comments about Booker, the Phoenix Suns’ star guard. “Get my man out of Phoenix,” Green said Saturday during an appearance as an analyst for TNT. “It’s not good for him. It’s not good for his career.”
FOOTBALL: The New England Patriots traded an undisclosed 2022 draft pick to the Detroit Lions for cornerback Michael Jackson. Jackson was originally drafted in the fifth round in 2019 by Dallas. He began his career on the Cowboys practice squad before being signed by Detroit. ... Carroll Hardy, a multi-sport star best known as the only man ever to pinch hit for Ted Williams, died Sunday at age 87. Hardy was also known as the football executive who helped assemble the “Orange Crush" defense in Denver during the 1970s.
GOLF: Danielle Kang delivered a stunning rally, coming back from five shots behind Lydia Ko with six holes to play to win the LPGA's Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio, by one shot.
