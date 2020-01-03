Sport shorts

MORE FOOTBALL: Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is headed to the NFL. The record-setting junior announced Friday on Twitter and Instagram that he will forgo his senior season with the Badgers and enter the NFL Draft. The two-time Doak Walker Award winner and two-time unanimous first-team All-American finished his college career with 6,174 yards rushing, the most by any player in FBS history through his junior season. ... Also deciding to forgo their senior seasons and enter the NFL Draft were Michigan center Cesar Ruiz; Georgia running back D'Andre Swift, the team's leading rusher for two straight seasons; and Washington running back Salvon Ahmed. ... Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck hired Mike Sanford Jr. and promoted Matt Simon to fill his offensive coordinator vacancy. ... Longtime NFL assistant Bill Musgrave was hired to become the new offensive coordinator at California. ... Christian McCaffrey's versatility and superb statistics helped him to a rare double: The Carolina Panthers running back made The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team at two positions, as the first-team running back and the top flex player. McCaffrey's achievement was complemented by the unanimous selections of New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas and New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore.