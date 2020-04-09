Sport shorts

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young are among 58 prospects who will participate remotely in the NFL Draft next week that will double as a telethon to raise money to fight the coronavirus crisis.
Burrow is one of eight LSU players who will take part in the April 23-25 draft, one more than Alabama.
Normally, top prospects would be invited to the draft itself, but this year’s festivities in Las Vegas were scuttled by the coronavirus outbreak and the draft will instead be conducted in a studio with the league’s 32 teams participating remotely from their hometowns.
The NFL also said that throughout the three-day draft it will host a “Draft-A-Thon” to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts and pay tribute to healthcare workers and others on the front lines of the pandemic.
MORE FOOTBALL: The Los Angeles Rams are trading receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans, according to a person familiar with the deal. ... The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back cornerback Bashaud Breeland on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $4.5 million, helping to alleviate one of the Super Bowl champions' biggest concerns ahead of the NFL Draft.
BASEBALL: Slugger Mark Reynolds is retiring after hitting 298 homers over 13 seasons with eight teams. The 36-year-old made the announcement Thursday. Reynolds was a prime example of the rise of all-or-nothing masher. He hit .260 in 2009 and set career highs 44 homers and what is still a big league record 223 strikeouts. He hit at least 30 homers four times and led the majors in strikeouts three times.
BASKETBALL: Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury says the school met the requirements of its men's basketball postseason ban as part of punishments from the NCAA even though most of the postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
COLLEGES: Ivy League schools Harvard, Yale and Princeton will not allow their spring athletes to withdraw and return next year to preserve an extra year of eligibility. It’s not a league-wide decision, though. Other schools are not encouraging seniors to withdraw, but will still allow them that option if they choose to.
HOCKEY: Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave remains in a medically induced coma in a Toronto hospital after suffering a brain bleed earlier in the week. The Oilers, through Cave’s family, provided an update on Cave’s status Thursday on their Twitter account.
