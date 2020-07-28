Sport shorts

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals.
The Royals announced the addition of Mahomes, the star quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, on Tuesday. Mahomes was once a baseball prospect and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014.
“I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes said in a statement. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in the community, which is something I'm excited to do.”
“He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball,” said John Sherman, principal owner of the Royals. “We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”
FOOTBALL: Iowa State has added Ball State to its 2020 football schedule to replace the canceled Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa. The Cyclones announced Tuesday they would play the Cardinals Sept. 12 at Jack Trice Stadium. Ball State was available because its game at Michigan was canceled as part of the Big Ten's decision to play conference games only. … Broncos general manager John Elway confirmed Tuesday that veteran defensive tackle Kyle Peko has opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns. It’s uncertain whether Peko has a medical condition himself that imperiled his health or if his decision to skip the season was related to his wife’s recent bout with cancer. … A person familiar with the situation says New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower has decided to opt out of the 2020 season out of concern for the health of his fiancée and child, who was born earlier this month. … Defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who signed his three-year, $27 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, has opted out of this season. Pierce has asthma, putting him squarely in the heightened risk category for complications.
MIXED-MARTIAL ARTS: Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has agreed to face interim champ Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24. UFC President Dana White announced Nurmagomedov's return to mixed martial arts Tuesday. Nurmagomedov (28-0) holds the longest active unbeaten streak in MMA.
