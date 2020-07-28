Sport shorts

FOOTBALL: Iowa State has added Ball State to its 2020 football schedule to replace the canceled Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa. The Cyclones announced Tuesday they would play the Cardinals Sept. 12 at Jack Trice Stadium. Ball State was available because its game at Michigan was canceled as part of the Big Ten's decision to play conference games only. … Broncos general manager John Elway confirmed Tuesday that veteran defensive tackle Kyle Peko has opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns. It’s uncertain whether Peko has a medical condition himself that imperiled his health or if his decision to skip the season was related to his wife’s recent bout with cancer. … A person familiar with the situation says New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower has decided to opt out of the 2020 season out of concern for the health of his fiancée and child, who was born earlier this month. … Defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who signed his three-year, $27 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, has opted out of this season. Pierce has asthma, putting him squarely in the heightened risk category for complications.