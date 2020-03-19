Sport shorts

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will have Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, an operation that would keep him out the entire 2020 baseball season if and when it resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s no real way to sugarcoat this. It's not what anyone wants,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters on Thursday night. “Chris is the type of player that you just can’t replace. He’s an elite player. If he’s unavailable to us, that’s a blow.”
The announcement comes two weeks after saying Sale had a flexor strain near the elbow. At the time, the Red Sox hoped Sale would avoid the operation that usually requires at least a full year of rehab. Bloom said it usually takes 14-15 months to recover.
Opening day, originally scheduled for next week, has been pushed back until at least mid-May due to the coronavirus outbreak.
BASKETBALL: CBS will air classic NCAA Tournament games on Saturday and Sunday afternoon to offset last week’s cancellation of March Madness. Saturday’s schedule starts at 11 a.m. with the 1982 title game between North Carolina and Georgetown followed by North Carolina State vs. Houston in the 1983 championship and the Duke vs. Kentucky 1992 East Regional final. Sunday’s games are all championship matchups. The day starts with Kansas vs. Memphis (2008) followed by last year’s game between Virginia Tech and Texas Tech and finishes with Villanova vs. North Carolina in 2016.
HOCKEY: Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise will “look for the right time,” before revealing the team’s nickname and brand, according to CEO and team president Tod Leiweke. In a statement posted on the team’s website on Thursday, Leiweke said the “unprecedented times” with the coronavirus outbreak is changing plans for the team.
SOCCER: English authorities reached an unprecedented agreement to extend the season “indefinitely” on Thursday in an effort to complete all competitions disrupted by the virus outbreak that has brought sport almost to a standstill worldwide. As well as announcing that the professional game in England will remain suspended until at least April 30, the Football Association and the Premier League said it was waiving a regulation which dictates that the domestic season has to finish by June 1.