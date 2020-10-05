Sport shorts

The Houston Texans fired coach and general manager Bill O'Brien on Monday. The firing comes a day after Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.

After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.

Asked to reflect on some of his personnel decisions, O'Brien said he had no regrets.

“Every decision we made was always in the best interest of the team," he said. “We had long conversations. We put a lot of research into them. There were things that happened within the walls of an organization that the outside public will really never know. And that’s just the way it is."