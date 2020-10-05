Sport shorts

The Houston Texans fired coach and general manager Bill O'Brien on Monday. The firing comes a day after Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.
After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.
Asked to reflect on some of his personnel decisions, O'Brien said he had no regrets.
“Every decision we made was always in the best interest of the team," he said. “We had long conversations. We put a lot of research into them. There were things that happened within the walls of an organization that the outside public will really never know. And that’s just the way it is."
MORE FOOTBALL: Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman had short touchdown catches, the Kansas City defense shut down a Patriots offense missing quarterback Cam Newton and running back Sony Michel, and the Chiefs beat New England 26-10 in Kansas City, Missouri, in a game postponed by positive COVID-19 tests on each team. ... NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is warning the league's 32 teams of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the schedule. In a memo sent to the teams after a conference call involving NFL and club executives, Goodell reiterated the need to adhere fully to all of the league's health and safety guidelines. ... Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will be out for at least the next three games because of a hamstring injury he suffered during Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers. ... Cleveland running back Nick Chubb will miss “several weeks” with a sprained ligament in his right knee, a major blow to the improved Browns, who are off to their best start since 2001.
COLLEGES: Kansas State coach Chris Klieman agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season that includes additional incentives and retention bonuses, despite a pandemic that forced the university to announce plans earlier this year to furlough up to 1,500 faculty and staff. ... Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus and was home monitoring his symptoms. Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff said the 90-year-old Hall of Fame coach had been hospitalized for about two weeks, being treated for an infection after having a procedure to remove a skin cancer from his leg.
