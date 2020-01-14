Sport shorts

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons.
The 28-year-old Kuechly made the surprising announcement Tuesday night in a video posted on the team’s website. He said, “I think now is the right chance to move on."
Kuechly was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times. However, he suffered three concussions during his career, which may have led to his decision.
Kuechly was in tears when he was carted off the field after a concussion during the 2016 season, a striking moment that highlighted the NFL's ongoing problem with brain injuries.
Kuechly finishes his career with 1,092 tackles, which is the most by any player since coming into the league in 2012 as a first-round pick out of Boston College.
MORE FOOTBALL: A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract to make LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady their new offensive coordinator. … Antonio Gates, who became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL without playing a down of college football, announced his retirement Tuesday. His 116 touchdown catches are the most by a tight end in league history. … Joseph “Joe” Roberson, the University of Michigan athletic director who served during the football team's national championship season in 1997, died Monday, school officials said. He was 84.
BASEBALL: The Minnesota Twins and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a $92 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The contract includes a club option for a fifth season that would bring the total value to $100 million. … David Peralta and the Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a $22 million, three-year deal through 2022 that will keep the outfielder with the organization that signed him out of an independent league nearly seven years ago. … Reliever Daniel Hudson and the Nationals agreed to an $11 million, two-year deal. … The Philadelphia Phillies cut outfielder Odubel Herrera, who was suspended last season under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy following his arrest at a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on domestic assault charges. The charges against Herrera were dismissed, but the 2016 All-Star remained on the suspended list.
BASKETBALL: The WNBA and its union announced a tentative eight-year labor deal Tuesday that will allow top players to earn more than $500,000 while the average annual compensation will surpass six figures for the first time.