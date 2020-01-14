Sport shorts

BASEBALL: The Minnesota Twins and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a $92 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The contract includes a club option for a fifth season that would bring the total value to $100 million. … David Peralta and the Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a $22 million, three-year deal through 2022 that will keep the outfielder with the organization that signed him out of an independent league nearly seven years ago. … Reliever Daniel Hudson and the Nationals agreed to an $11 million, two-year deal. … The Philadelphia Phillies cut outfielder Odubel Herrera, who was suspended last season under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy following his arrest at a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on domestic assault charges. The charges against Herrera were dismissed, but the 2016 All-Star remained on the suspended list.