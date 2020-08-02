Sport shorts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Big Ten player of the year Luka Garza announced Sunday he is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return to Iowa for his senior season.

“My heart is in Iowa City,” Garza said. “I love this place too much to leave it. I love my teammates, coaches, community, fans and university. It would have been way too hard to close the book without the last chapter.”

The 6-foot-11, 260-pound center from Washington, D.C., scored 20 or more points in the last 16 games of his junior season, the longest streak by an Iowa player since 1971. He led the Hawkeyes to 20 wins and a likely NCAA Tournament bid if it had not been for the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the tournament to be canceled.

Garza was a consensus first-team All-American and runner-up for Associated Press national player of the year. He scored 25 points or more 13 times last season and had seven games with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds. His 15 double-doubles were the most by an Iowa player since 2002.