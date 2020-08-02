Sport shorts

Big Ten player of the year Luka Garza announced Sunday he is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return to Iowa for his senior season.
“My heart is in Iowa City,” Garza said. “I love this place too much to leave it. I love my teammates, coaches, community, fans and university. It would have been way too hard to close the book without the last chapter.”
The 6-foot-11, 260-pound center from Washington, D.C., scored 20 or more points in the last 16 games of his junior season, the longest streak by an Iowa player since 1971. He led the Hawkeyes to 20 wins and a likely NCAA Tournament bid if it had not been for the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the tournament to be canceled.
Garza was a consensus first-team All-American and runner-up for Associated Press national player of the year. He scored 25 points or more 13 times last season and had seven games with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds. His 15 double-doubles were the most by an Iowa player since 2002.
MORE BASKETBALL: Michigan State's Xavier Tillman is skipping his senior season and staying in the NBA Draft. Tillman announced Sunday that he would remain in the draft and plans to hire an agent. He'd announced in March that he would test the waters before making a final decision. Tillman averaged 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this past season.
FOOTBALL: Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19. … The number of New England Patriots who have decided to sit out the season because of concerns over the coronavirus continues to grow. On Sunday, receiver Marqise Lee and tight end Matt LaCosse joined a list of six other Patriots players who have already declared their intentions to sit out this season.
AUTO RACING: Lewis Hamilton held on to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday despite a puncture on the last lap to clinch an 87th career win and move within four of Michael Schumacher's Formula One record.
