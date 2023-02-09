Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, after Big 12 officials cleared the way Thursday for the storied programs to exit their league.

Texas and Oklahoma will leave behind the $50 million each school would have received over the next two seasons under the Big 12's media contracts.

BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston are joining the Big 12 prior to the 2023 football season, giving the league a temporary membership of 14 schools.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Braden Smith scored a career-high 24 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 87-73 victory over Iowa. Smith, a freshman guard, shot 8-of-10 — including 4-of-5 from three-point range. … Grace Berger finished with a season-high 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Mackenzie Holmes added 24 points as No. 2 Indiana used a late scoring run to pull away from No. 5 Iowa 87-78. Caitlin Clark had 35 points, 10 assists and four rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes, who lost for the first time since Jan. 1.

COLLEGES: Two former Ohio State football players, Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint, were acquitted on charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from a sexual encounter they had with a woman in an apartment the two players shared. … Texas officials have more than doubled interim coach Rodney Terry's salary to $1.2 million this season as he leads the No. 5 Longhorns after the midseason firing of former coach Chris Beard.

FOOTBALL: Ten retired NFL players, including Willis McGahee, are accusing the league of lies, bad faith and flagrant violations of federal law in denying disability benefits in a potential class-action lawsuit filed in Baltimore.

BASEBALL: Yu Darvish signed a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees the 36-year-old ace an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season. The right-hander will make $108 million over six years.