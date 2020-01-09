Sport shorts

The pirate is heading to Starkvegas.
Mississippi State hired Washington State's Mike Leach as its new head coach Thursday, bringing one of the nation's quirkiest and most successful coaches from the Pac-12 to the Southeastern Conference.
Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, fired last week after two seasons. Mississippi State announced it hired Leach with a social media hype video that included its new coach bellyflopping into a pool.
The post-bowl game firing by Mississippi State was unusual, but the Bulldogs now have a coach with a long track record of winning at programs that have historically struggled. In 18 years at Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach is 139-90, using his Air Raid offense to set records and consistently reach the postseason.
At Washington State, Leach took over a program that had been mired in the Pac-12 basement and went to five straight bowl games, including a school-record 11 victories in 2018.
MORE FOOTBALL: Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski interviewed with the Browns for their coaching job on Thursday. … Offensive lineman Cade Mays is leaving Georgia and returning to his hometown to continue his college football career at Tennessee, where he will have an opportunity to play alongside his younger brother. … Missouri State is parting ways with coach Dave Steckel, whose teams won just 13 games in five seasons.
BASKETBALL: Joel Embiid needs more surgery, this time for a torn ligament in a finger in his left hand, the latest setback in the injury-riddled career of the Philadelphia 76ers' All-Star center. … Teá Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn 74-58, ending the Huskies' 98-game home winning streak.