Sport shorts

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Monday with the Toronto Raptors in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, after having oral surgery.
Bucks coach Mike Budehnolzer said Monday it was uncertain whether Antetokounmpo would play in the team’s final two seeding games Tuesday against the Washington Wizards and Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
“I believe he’s going to be here in the arena today to support and be with his teammates,” Budenholzer said. “We’ll see how he responds, how he feels tomorrow.”
Budenholzer said NBA protocols dealing with dental issues enabled Antetokounmpo to get treatment without having to spend time in quarantine.
The Bucks have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for a second straight season.
MORE BASKETBALL: One month into the season and the WNBA bubble seems to be working — there have been no positive tests for coronavirus since the initial round of testing when the players arrived in Florida at IMG Academy.
FOOTBALL: Minnesota Vikings second-year linebacker Cameron Smith will miss the 2020 season because of a heart condition that was discovered after he tested positive for COVID-19 upon reporting to training camp two weeks ago. Smith announced on his Instagram account on Saturday that he needs open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve he was born with.
HOCKEY: The New York Rangers got a timely assist with their rebuilding efforts, winning the second phase of the NHL draft lottery to get a shot at selecting winger Alexis Lafreniere.
PRO WRESTLING: James Harris, a Mississippi-born sharecropper who gained international fame as “Kamala the Ugandan Giant,” a massive professional wrestler who buried opponents with his trademark “splash,” has died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 70.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!