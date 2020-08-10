Sport shorts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Monday with the Toronto Raptors in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, after having oral surgery.

Bucks coach Mike Budehnolzer said Monday it was uncertain whether Antetokounmpo would play in the team’s final two seeding games Tuesday against the Washington Wizards and Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I believe he’s going to be here in the arena today to support and be with his teammates,” Budenholzer said. “We’ll see how he responds, how he feels tomorrow.”

Budenholzer said NBA protocols dealing with dental issues enabled Antetokounmpo to get treatment without having to spend time in quarantine.

The Bucks have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for a second straight season.

