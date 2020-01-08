Sport shorts

MORE FOOTBALL: Wisconsin All-America center Tyler Biadasz said Wednesday he will skip his senior season to go to the NFL. Biadasz said on Twitter the NFL “has always been my biggest dream." He was a unanimous All-America this season and won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center. ... Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is heading to the NFL, despite some struggles during a junior season that led to speculation he might return for one more year with the Bulldogs. Fromm threw for a career-high 2,860 yards this season, with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. ... Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. declared for the NFL Draft, skipping his final two years of eligibility after earning consensus All-American honors and tying the single-season program record with seven interceptions. ... Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith has received a three-year contract extension that would keep him with the Beavers through the 2025 season. ... Rocky Long announced his retirement as San Diego State's coach after taking the Aztecs to nine straight bowl games. He was replaced by former Michigan coach Brady Hoke, the Aztecs' defensive line coach. ... In hiring New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge as their head coach, the New York Giants settled for a 38-year-old assistant who has never run a team either at the college or NFL level. ... Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has an ankle injury that limited him Wednesday in practice. ... Special teams coordinator John Fassel is leaving the Los Angeles Rams for the same job with the Dallas Cowboys.