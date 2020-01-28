Sport shorts

Simona Halep spent her offseason away from home for the first time so she could focus fully on 2020 and her quest for a third major title.

She's within two wins of achieving that goal already after breezing into the Australian Open semifinals with a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 28-seeded Anett Kontaveit in 53 minutes on Wednesday in Melbourne.

Kontaveit held the opening game at love. From then on, it was all one way as Wimbledon champion Halep went on a relentless, 11-game roll that took the quarterfinal match away from her Estonian rival.

Up next Halep will face two-time major winner Garbiñe Muguruza, a 7-5, 6-3 winner over 30th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. In the top half of the draw, No. 1-ranked Ash Barty and No. 14 Sofia Kenin have already set up a semifinal.

FOOTBALL: The Denver Broncos completed their U-turn on offense Tuesday by hiring veteran NFL assistant Mike Shula as their quarterbacks coach. He will help shepherd QB Drew Lock into his second season in 2020. … Washington State hired Jake Dickert as its defensive coordinator. He spent the past three seasons as a defensive coach at Wyoming, including last season as the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys.

BASEBALL: Dusty Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. … Four members of the House of Representatives introduced a resolution Tuesday urging Major League Baseball not to follow through with its proposal to eliminate 42 current minor league teams.

