Sport shorts

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract with veteran slugger Edwin Encarnación, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.
Encarnación is due $11 million in salary next season and a $1 million signing bonus, with the White Sox holding an option for the 2021 season.
Encarnación hit 34 home runs in 109 games for Seattle and the Yankees last season. The three-time All-Star led the American League with 21 homers when the Mariners dealt him to New York in June. But the Yankees declined an option for next season after he was limited by oblique problems down the stretch.
FOOTBALL: Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich told his players there would be times when beating BYU seemed out of reach, but he wanted them to expect to win the game in the fourth quarter. And that's what happened late Tuesday in the Hawaii Bowl in Honolulu, a 38-34 victory for their first victory over the Cougars since 2001. Cole McDonald threw for 493 yards and four touchdowns, the last one a 24-yarder to Nick Mardner with 1:17 remaining. … ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, known for his outgoing and friendly personality, dapper dress and great love of sports, has died. He was 34. The sports network announced Aschoff died Tuesday after a brief illness.
SKIING: Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban, announcing on Twitter that she asked him in a "'non traditional' move." The 35-year-old Vonn recently retired from a skiing career that included three Olympic medals, four overall World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race wins, a record for a woman.
SAILING: Wild Oats XI begins its quest for a 10th line honors win in the Sydney to Hobart race beginning Thursday from Sydney Harbour in Australia. The fourth-largest fleet in the race's history — 157 yachts — will be spread across four start lines with the smoky haze that has plagued Sydney over the past month due to nearby bush fires not expected to affect the start of the race.