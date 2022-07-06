Sport shorts

President Joe Biden on Wednesday reassured the wife of detained WNBA player Brittney Griner, who is on trial in Russia, that he is working to win Griner's freedom as soon as possible, the White House said. Cherelle Griner, who has criticized the way her wife's case has been handled, said later that she was “grateful” for the outreach but would keep up the public pressure.

Biden's conversation with Cherelle Griner followed Brittney Griner's personal appeal to the president in a handwritten letter from the basketball player that the White House received on Monday. Griner said in the letter that she feared she would spend forever in detention in Russia and asked Biden to not “forget about me and the other American Detainees.”

Griner has been detained in Russia for more than four months and is currently on trial, accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

The call was placed as Griner’s family has become more aggressive in pressuring the Biden administration by speaking out about her case, including Brittney Griner's letter to the president and television interviews by Cherelle Griner, in which she has said she did not think the government was doing enough to bring her wife home.

Biden's call also followed a public plea from more than 1,100 Black women leaders in business, sports, religion, labor, media, civil rights, education, government, entertainment and technology for the administration to “make a deal to get Brittney back home swiftly and safely and to meet with Brittney’s wife Cherelle immediately.”

BASKETBALL: Coming off the best season of his career, Caleb Martin agreed to a three-year contract with Miami that will start with the forward making $6.5 million this coming season and be worth $20.4 million over the full three years. … Chicago signed veteran center Andre Drummond, adding a two-time All-Star and four-time rebounding champion. … Nicolas Batum is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers, who re-signed the free agent forward. Joining him is free-agent forward Amir Coffey, who hit career highs last season when he was a regular in the rotation.

AUTO RACING: Driver Noah Gragson, who turns 24 later this month, was docked 30 points and fined $35,000 by NASCAR for intentionally crashing into Sage Karam during Saturday's Xfinity race at Road America. at the road course in Wisconsin.

HOCKEY: Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died unexpectedly in Montreal, his agent said. He was 53. He played parts of 17 NHL seasons from 1989-2006 with Winnipeg, Chicago, Hartford, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Colorado, Toronto and Calgary.