Sport shorts

Until now, Kevin Warren had been the highest-ranking Black business-side executive in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings promoted Warren to chief operating officer in 2015, and he held that post for four years until leaving to become the Big Ten commissioner.

MORE FOOTBALL: ESPN's new “Monday Night Football” team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will debut on Sept. 14 when they call the late game between the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. … Cleveland's Nick Chubb may have suffered a concussion when linebacker Mack Wilson tackled the Pro Bowl running back around the neck and head during an 11-on-11 scrimmage. … Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp Monday. … San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said that he believes the injury receiver Jalen Hurd suffered Sunday in practice is a torn ACL. … The Canadian Football League canceled its 2020 season Monday because of the pandemic, marking the first year since 1919 the Grey Cup won’t be awarded.