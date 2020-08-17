Sport shorts

The Washington Football Team on Monday hired Jason Wright as team president, making him the first Black person to hold that position in NFL history.
At 38, he becomes the NFL’s youngest team president and will run the organization’s business operations with coach Ron Rivera maintaining control over football decisions.
Washington’s hiring of Wright drew a commendation from the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which seeks to promote diversity in NFL. Chairman Harry Carson and executive director Rod Graves called it a “historic event.”
Until now, Kevin Warren had been the highest-ranking Black business-side executive in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings promoted Warren to chief operating officer in 2015, and he held that post for four years until leaving to become the Big Ten commissioner.
MORE FOOTBALL: ESPN's new “Monday Night Football” team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will debut on Sept. 14 when they call the late game between the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. … Cleveland's Nick Chubb may have suffered a concussion when linebacker Mack Wilson tackled the Pro Bowl running back around the neck and head during an 11-on-11 scrimmage. … Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out for the season after tearing the quadriceps tendon in his right leg in the first padded practice of training camp Monday. … San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said that he believes the injury receiver Jalen Hurd suffered Sunday in practice is a torn ACL. … The Canadian Football League canceled its 2020 season Monday because of the pandemic, marking the first year since 1919 the Grey Cup won’t be awarded.
TENNIS: Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, will skip the U.S. Open, saying she is putting her health first and prefers to stay in Europe during the coronavirus pandemic.
