A late slip cost Sung Hyun Park control and she slipped into a four-way tie for the lead going into the final round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Oneida, Wisconsin.
Park, who returned to No. 1 in the world after winning last week in Arkansas, made double bogey on the par-5 15th at the Thornberry Creek of Oneida course on Saturday.
She missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole and remained tied for the lead with Shanshan Feng (65), Tiffany Joh (66), and Ariya Jutanugarn (67).
They were at 20-under 196.
MORE GOLF: Robert Rock narrowly missed a 30-foot putt for eagle that would have given him the second round of 59 in European Tour history. The Englishman settled for a birdie, a 10-under 60 and first place on 13 under overall after the third round of the Irish Open in Lahinch.
FOOTBALL: Former Clemson and East Carolina running back Tyshon Dye drowned Friday after swimming in a lake during a family outing. Dye was 25 years old. The coroner's office ruled Dye's death accidental. Dye was a reserve on the Tigers' 2016 national championship team then transferred to East Carolina for his final college season. ... A state appeals court has voted to uphold the manslaughter conviction of the man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting former NFL player Joe McKnight during a road rage confrontation. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal unanimously rejected acquittal arguments from Ronald Gasser's attorney, Loyola University law professor Dane Ciolino.
HOCKEY: Marcus Johansson has signed a two-year contract with Buffalo, giving new Sabres coach Ralph Krueger another option for his lines. Johansson played for New Jersey and Boston last season, finishing with 13 goals and 17 assists in 58 games.
SOCCER: Brazil coach Tite denied he could leave his job after the Copa América final against Peru. Asked about his plans, a visibly bothered Tite repeated to journalists that his contract is until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The coach refused to say more about a report on Brazilian website UOL saying he was considering leaving — regardless of the result of the final at Sunday's Maracanã Stadium. ... Lionel Messi drew a red card after getting into a first-half shoving match with Chile midfielder Gary Medel, who also was ejected, in Argentina's 2-1 victory in the third-place game at the Copa América in Sao Paulo.