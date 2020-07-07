Sport shorts

The NFL and the NFLPA haven’t come to an agreement on all protocols for training camp and the preseason as the report date for teams draws closer.
The two sides finalized the protocols regarding team travel, media, and treatment response, and have also updated the facilities protocol to specifically address training camp based on recommendations from a joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the league and players’ union.
The league sent a 42-page memo to teams last Friday outlining those proposals. But the NFL Players Association and its president, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, say testing and the number of preseason games remain unresolved.
“Our normal return date for training camp is quickly approaching and we are still far from back to ‘normal,'” Tretter wrote in a letter on the union’s website.
MORE FOOTBALL: Former head coach Mike Shanahan, a two-time Super Bowl winner in Denver, was elected to the Broncos Ring of Honor and will be inducted in 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions. … Defensive end Vernon Brown, whose future in Cleveland seemed in doubt for months, renegotiated his contract for next season, a person familiar with the talks told the Associated Press on Tuesday. … Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson apologized after backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend. … Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian underwent a procedure to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly. The former USC and Washington head coach is recuperating at home in Tuscaloosa and is expected to make a full recovery. … Austin Peay promoted associate head coach Marquase Lovings to interim head football coach for the Governors' upcoming season. Mark Hudspeth resigned after one season for personal reasons.
BASEBALL: Clayton Kershaw will make his franchise-record ninth opening day start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. … The New York Mets will host the crosstown Yankees on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 next season, according to a person familiar with the decision. … The San Francisco Giants suspended workouts at Oracle Park as they awaited the results of weekend tests for the coronavirus.
BASKETBALL: Wizards leading scorer Bradley Beal and Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie won't take part in the restart of the NBA season. Beal is out because of a right rotator cuff injury; Dinwiddie announced that he is still testing positive for coronavirus and won’t participate. … The Houston Rockets signed free agent forward Luc Mbah a Moute. This will be the second stint with the Rockets for the 12-year veteran, who played 61 games for Houston in the 2017-18 season. … Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, who is also a Republican U.S. senator running for reelection, is not in favor of the WNBA's social justice plans and sent a letter to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the league’s initiatives to honor the Black Lives Matter movement.
