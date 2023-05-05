An equipment change helped Pretty Mischievous bounce back from a disappointing tuneup with a statement performance in the Kentucky Oaks.

Wearing blinkers for the first time, the Brendan Walsh-trained filly took charge in the stretch and survived a late push by Gambling Girl to win the $1.25 million Oaks by a neck on Friday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Pretty Mischievous started from the No. 14 outside post at 10-1 odds and stayed within sight of pacesetters Flying Connection and Defining Purpose through the far turn before making her move through the turn for home. Pretty Mischievous broke clear entering the stretch and kept charging even as Gambling Girl rallied from the outside, holding on for her fifth career win in seven starts and giving stable Godolphin its first win in the premier race for 3-year-old fillies.

FOOTBALL: Indianapolis released veteran quarterback Nick Foles, saving about $2 million in salary cap space while creating room for the 12 rookies it added last week in the draft. … Chase Roullier's time in Washington is over after the team released him with a post-June 1 designation, ending a six-year stretch that included him becoming the team's starting center and signing a lucrative extension before injuries derailed his career. … Former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne is headed to Auburn, giving new coach Hugh Freeze an experienced quarterback to boost a passing game that ranked among the nation's worst last season.

SOCCER: Lionel Messi apologized to Paris Saint-Germain and his teammates for going to Saudi Arabia on an unauthorized trip that resulted in his suspension. Messi posted a short video on Instagram to ask for forgiveness and chalk up the controversy to a scheduling misunderstanding.