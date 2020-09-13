Sport shorts, 9/14

Mike D’Antoni has told the Houston Rockets that he will not be back as coach with them next season, essentially choosing free agency over a return to the club with whom he has spent the last four seasons.
D’Antoni told the Rockets on Sunday — not even a full day after the team’s season ended with a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers — that he would seek coaching options elsewhere for next season and not return to Houston. Team owner Tilman Fertitta confirmed the move later Sunday.
It was not totally unexpected; the Rockets and D’Antoni couldn’t agree on an extension last year.
GOLF: Stewart Cink won the season-opening Safeway Open at 47 years old for his seventh PGA Tour victory and first since the 2009 British Open. … Mirim Lee chipped in three times Sunday, the last one for eagle on the final hole that got her into a three-way playoff at the ANA Inspiration that she won on the first extra hole with a birdie.
AUTO RACING: Colton Herta led an Andretti Autosport resurrection as the struggling IndyCar team swept the podium Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and earned its first victory of the season.
TOUR DE FRANCE: Tadej Pogacar beat yellow jersey-holder Primoz Roglic in a dramatic mountaintop finish to Stage 15, though Roglic retains a 40-second advantage in the yellow jersey and formidable support from teammates who shepherded him up the Grand Colombier climb.
